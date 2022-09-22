Ishaq Dar gets nod from physician to fly to Pakistan

London: Former Finance Minister and PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar has received “conditional permission” from his physician to return to Pakistan.

In a statement, the former finance minister also expressed his willingness to appear in court for hearings within 15 days. Speaking to media persons he said that he withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court that had sought suspension of the accountability court’s order decision to declare him an absconder.

“The honourable accountability court should suspend their arrest warrant and the petitioner should be allowed a fair trial in this case,” the PML-N leader said.

Ishaq Dar said that his passport was canceled by Imran Khan’s government in 2018 and all embassies were instructed not to issue a new passport. The coalition government issued a new Pakistani passport to me which enables me to travel back to the country, he explained.

Govt issues passport to Ishaq Dar

On Wednesday, a two-member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali disposed of his petition after he withdrew his petition against declaring him an absconder.

During the hearing, the former finance minister’s counsel Salman Butt told the court that Dar wanted to withdraw the petition so that he could approach the relevant forum.