Ishaq Dar assets case: Two accused seek delay in indictment

ISLAMABAD : Two accused in the Ishaq Dar assets case on Wednesday filed petition in the court against their planned indictment on March 12.

The accountability court hearing the assets accumulation case against former finance minister Dar had on March 5 ordered to indict others accused in the case on March 12.

During hearing the legal counsel of the accused, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi, argued before the judge that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had provided their clients with a 700-page-long reference, many pages of which are unclear.

According to the lawyer, 70 of the 700 pages in the reference are in foreign languages.

The defendants prayed to the court that they could not be indicted until the provision of clear documents along with their translations.

The accountability court issued a notice to NAB to submit its response on the plea and will hear the matter on March 12, the next date of hearing.

Orignally published by INP