IsDB lists first euro-denominated Sukuk

Dubai

IsDB’s euro Sukuk listing, which took place on 7 November,018, underlines Dubai’s role as a multi-currency listing hub as well as the largest centre globally for Sukuk listings by value, currently totaling $60.4 billion, said Nasdaq Dubai

A EUR 650 million Sukuk by Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has been listed on Nasdaq Dubai, a move that the instititution has welcomed in a statement.

It is the first euro listing by IsDB, which also has nine dollar Sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai valued at a total of $11.8 billion.—Agencies

