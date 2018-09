Islamabad

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has raised $1.3 billion in senior, unsecured Sukuk. The deal was marketed earlier this week with an initial price guidance in the high 30 basis points over mid-swaps. Additionally, the bond sale was arranged by CIMB, Citi as well as Dubai Islamic Bank, Gulf International Bank and HSBC, LBBW, Natixis, and Standard Chartered Bank were also part of the lenders that arranged the bond sale, reported Reuters.—Reuters

