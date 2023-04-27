IsDB Group to bring together ministers from 57 member countries

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is set to host its 2023 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Jeddah from May 10 to 13 bringing together a large spectrum of stakeholders, including ministers from the 57 member countries.

Held under the patronage of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, this year’s event falls under the theme: “Partnerships to Fend off Crises,” highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by IsDB member countries.

The other attendees will be senior government officials, heads of international organisations, representatives from the private sector, civil society, academia, and the media, among others. It will serve as a conducive platform for dialogue and collaboration, with the aim of identifying actionable solutions to foster inclusive and sustainable development in IsDB member countries.

This year’s Annual Meetings will also include the Private Sector Forum (PSF), hosted by the IsDB Group entities comprising the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). The PSF aims to provide a unique platform for networking, establishing business relations, and exploring investment and trade opportunities offered by member countries.

The four-day event will feature high-level plenary sessions, interactive panel discussions, technical sessions, and side events covering a wide range of topics, including poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health, education, food security, climate change, and innovation.

The Annual Meetings will provide a platform for member countries to showcase their development projects and initiatives, fostering partnerships for impactful outcomes.

The IsDB Group will also host a dedicated exhibition space, showcasing the Group’s innovative projects and initiatives, as well as the achievements and success stories of its member countries.—Zawya News