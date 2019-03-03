Is war an option?

M Omar Iftikhar

Pakistan and India have fought three major wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971. However, following the skirmish at Kargil in 1998, the delicate ties between these two countries have been like a ticking time bomb ready to explode at any moment. With cricket diplomacy and cultural diplomacy rising and fading away from time to time, India’s violation of the Line of Control by sending its aircraft in Pakistan’s territory and returning after releasing its payload triggered another wave of conflict. Pakistan Air Force responded valiantly by shooting down two Indian planes a day later. While the two countries, their media and their people are expecting a possible war, the US and China have urged the two nations not to engage in one.

While war may satisfy the egos of a nation, the result is nothing short of horrific. With a waste of human and capital resource, wars do put deep scars on the psyche of the people. Patriotism is always at high when such conflicts occur and given the history of Pakistan and India, any conflict – whether on the cricket field or at the border – does increase patriotism on both sides.

However, with the advent of social media, the truth remains afloat among the masses despite what the electronic and print media promotes. The Indian media, unfortunately, convinced its viewers that Indian airplanes attacked and destroyed the hideout of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the jihadist outfit active in Kashmir that claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in India on February 14, 2019. While such false news only made the Indian population happy and that too ahead of the Indian general election-2019 scheduled in April or May, it only made a laughing stock out of the Indian government and media.

It is evident that the two countries have put all of their military forces on a high alert. However, none of the two countries will actually go into a war and will try to engage in small clashes near the border for many reasons. Both Pakistan and India are going through a tough time. Recently, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman visited Pakistan and India and pledged to invest in both countries. Reports claim that Saudi Arabia will invest nearly $10 billion in constructing a refinery and an oil complex in Gwadar. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has signed five bilateral agreements with India during the Crown Prince’s visit in areas of housing, tourism, investment and information and broadcasting.

When speaking of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China has already invested in Pakistan nearly $18.5 billion in over 15 harvest projects. Pakistan has to pay nearly $100 billion to China by 2024. Where the CPEC is an important part of Pakistan-China relations, for India, its city of Bangalore holds an equal significance for generating immense revenue. The economy of Bangalore, housing the Silicon Valley of India, contributes to nearly 87% of the economy of the state of Karnataka. Bangalore is also the hub of IT in Asia and has opened call centres for companies operating in the West along with other businesses that generate immense revenue for the country.

The cost of engaging in a war for Pakistan and India is far greater than it was before. Both countries need to invest more in education, health and infrastructural development – the three sectors that have been not given their due importance. Moreover, both countries need to add value to their economy and attain a position where they can become economically independent. Now with Saudi Arabia’s investment coming to Pakistan and India, none of these two neighbouring countries would want to take a step that sends them in isolation.

Although certain moments do call for an aggressive response, such moments may not come if decisions are taken rationally and with logic and not based on impulse and instinct. A full-scale conflict, therefore, is out of the question. The world, especially the Middle East during the last decade has seen most destruction. South Asia needs to remain away from wars and conflicts, should work towards creating regional harmony and a collective sense of growth must prevail in terms of bolstering diplomacy, economy and investment.

— The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.

