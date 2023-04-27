Is US opposing Pakistan-Russia energy deal?

Washington: The United States has made it clear that it never tried to keep Russian energy off the market, adding that countries will make their own sovereign decisions.

On Tuesday, a US State Depart­ment spokesperson, Vedant Patel, was asked to convey Washington’s reaction to the energy deal reached between Pakistan and Russia.

Answering the question, the spokesperson said that Washinton had left the door open for such purchases when it placed restrictions on Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

“One of the reasons that the United States, through the G7, has been a big proponent of the price cap is to ensure that steps are not being taken to keep Russian energy off the market because we understand that there is a demand for supply,” he said.

He, however, added that the US needed to take steps to ensure that the Russian energy markets were not turning out to be a “windfall for Putin’s war machine”.

The statement from the US Department of State came days after Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian oil.

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude oil: Musadik

Under the deal, Pakistan will buy only crude, not refined fuels. Imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) if the first transaction goes through smoothly.

Pakistan’s purchase gives Russia a new outlet, adding to Moscow’s growing sales to India and China, as it redirects oil from Western markets because of the restrictions.