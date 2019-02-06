Is this really in Karachi?

During my vacation recently, it was my first time to visit Karachi from Islamabad. My fervour to see the biggest metropolitan city ended up with a state of shock and lament at the same time when I saw some grave miseries of the city. Apart from water scarcity, load-shedding, inundated streets from open gutters and litter heaps, I also observed an utmost pathetic public transport system.

Being a student, adopting frugality, I mostly used the public transport for mobility within city and I found that I have entered into some past century. The eroded and dilapidated buses and vans with overloaded passengers irked me a lot while travelling. On one occasion, when I felt suffocated by being made sandwiched and attempted to rescue myself, one of my nearby passengers told me furiously, “Do not move you! It is not your Prime Minister’s Helicopter!”

I saw this van carrying passengers near Malier and took picture, although not travelled in it, was totally windowless and looks like as if a bomb was blasted in it. While the mass transit system in Karachi has always been in deplorable condition, the green line BRT Project work too is at snail’s pace. Concerned authorities and the Mayor of Karachi should also deliberate on this chronic issue of mass transit along with encroachment drive as well.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan

