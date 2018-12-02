Is this Naya Pakistan’s police which cannot control Mansha Bomb: CJP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday censured the Punjab Police and questioned whether this is Naya Pakistan’s police which cannot control land grabber Mansha Bomb.

A two-judge bench headed by CJP Nisar is hearing a suo motu case against land grabber Mansha Bomb at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. As the hearing went under way, the chief justice censured the Punjab Police over not returning the land recovered from Mansha Bomb to affected people and rejected a report submitted by DIG Police.

“Is this Naya Pakistan’s police? The police should be ashamed, they are abused but still defend gangsters. Police cannot control one Mansha Bomb,” the top judge remarked. “You are involved with gangsters. Is this how you are safeguarding the law?” Justice Nisar asked. Following this, DIG Police Waqqas Nazir informed the bench, “The police arrested Mansha Bomb and Khadim Hussain Rizvi. We are implementing court orders.”

At this, the chief justice asked the DIG, “What is your relation with Mansha Bomb? Why are you defending him? You will not go back in your uniform. We are summoning Mansha Bomb, Afzal Khokhar and all others involved in this case.”

Justice Nisar then ordered that Mansha Bomb be brought from the jail to court. The bench the summoned IG Punjab, DC Lahore, sessions judge, related civil judges and overseas Pakistanis judge Noor Muhammad in his chambers. Further, the court ordered that land be returned to the concerned people by midnight today and a report be presented in this regard. Chief Justice Mian Saqib set a one-week deadline for Lahore deputy commissioner to hand over to its rightful owner the land recovered from alleged land grabber Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar, widely known as Mansha ‘Bomb’.

Justice Nisar also replaced the civil judge assigned to cases pertaining to overseas Pakistanis on receiving a complaint that the judge was disrespectful towards the plaintiff but politer to Mansha and his counsel.

