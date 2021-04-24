Is there a link between Covid-19 and Parkinson’s disease?

ALTHOUGH extremely rare, Parkinson’s-like symptoms have occurred in a few people with Covid-19.

This phenomenon has researchers investigating whether there is a link between SARS-CoV-2 and Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers have explored a potential link between Parkinson’s disease and the new coronavirus.

David Trood/Getty Images Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists have continued to search for information about how SARS-CoV-2 affects the body.

At this point, researchers and healthcare professionals know that the effects extend beyond the respiratory system.

SARS-CoV-2 can impact other organsTrusted Source, including the heartTrusted Source, brainTrusted Source, kidneysTrusted Source, and skinTrusted Source.

In November 2020, an article published in The Lancet Neurology reported that up to 65%Trusted Source of people with Covid-19 have experienced hyposmia, a loss or change in their sense of smell, which is also a symptom of Parkinson’s disease.

Stay informed with live updates on the current Covid-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

The same article reported three cases of people experiencing Parkinson’s-like symptoms after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, though they had no known risk factors for the condition.

These incidents have scientists questioning whether there is a link between SARS-CoV-2 and Parkinson’s disease or Parkinson’s-like symptoms.

In this Special Feature, we take a closer look at this phenomenon to investigate what scientists know about the possible association between Parkinson’s disease and Covid-19.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition. Its symptoms appear slowly and progress as time goes on.

Symptoms include shaking or tremors, stiffness, and difficulties with balance, walking, talking, and coordination.

Because the disease affects the brain, people with Parkinson’s also experience behavioral changes, memory problems, sleep issues, and fatigue.

The condition results from the impairment of the nerve cells responsible for controlling movement.