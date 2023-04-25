Is Sri Lanka gifting two elephants to Pakistan after Noor Jehan’s death?

ISLAMABAD/COLOMBO – Several reports in local media claimed that Sri Lanka promised to gift two elephants to Pakistan in the aftermath of the tragic demise of Noor Jehan.

Geo News and other leading media outlets claimed that Sri Lanka will be sending two female elephants to Pakistan, one for the Karachi Zoo and another for Lahore.

Sri Lankan government however turned down all reports about gifting two elephants to Karachi and Lahore zoos after the tragic death of an elephant at the zoological gardens.

Trashing media reports, Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan took to social media to say that no such request has been made so far. Earlier, reports quoting Sri Lanka Honorary Counsel General Yasin Joya claimed that Colombo will be sending two female elephants to Pakistan.

Clarifying the reports, Yasin Joyia clarified that social media miss-quoted his statement, revealing Sri Lankan government has already imposed a ban on gifting any animals.

This is to clarify that I have not made any statement regarding SL- government’s willingness to gift

two elephants to Pakistan. Some social media do miss-quote referring me for this statement. SriLankan gov. has already imposed ban on gifting /transferring any animals 1 — Yasin Joyia (@joyia_yasin) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in the South Asian nation also shared a tweet, saying “Sri Lanka has not taken action or discussed providing Elephants to the Zoo in Karachi or Lahore, and nor the Government of Pakistan has made any such request”.

This post indicate the correct position in view of certain articles in media and discussions on going on social media. pic.twitter.com/ErMF7hJXAn — Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan (@SLinPakistan) April 25, 2023

In a statement, the mission said Sri Lanka has not taken action or discussed providing Elephants to the Zoos in Karachi and Lahore, neither Government of Pakistan has made any such request.”