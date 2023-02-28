Is something cooking between Aima Baig and Shamoon Ismail?

KARACHI – Pakistani starlet Aima Baig continues to remain in the spotlight. From being in a relationship with Shahbaz Shigri to cheating allegations, the singer makes headlines due to her bold persona.

Lately, the Aey Zindagi crooner dropped a selfie with Shamoon Ismail, her fellow singer, and celebrated artist, as the duo can be seen sitting next to each other.

As the picture grabbed the attention of social media users, it also sparked dating rumors between young celebrities.

Some users peddled speculations, others suggested that the duo merely rubbed shoulder as a hint about their upcoming venture.

Earlier, Aima faced trolling after being accused of cheating on former fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with Qes Ahmed. She then cleared the air in a series of posts, revealing that the brutal trolling and humiliation took a toll on her father’s health.

Baig announced parting ways with Shigri, around a year after the duo announced the engagement.