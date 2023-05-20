Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is facing a possible legal battle with the former head coach of the national team Siegfried Aikman over unpaid dues.

The Dutch coach recently resigned from his post over the issue.

Aikman is now reportedly to do “whatever it takes” to recover the owed remuneration.

A lot of promises were made but they were not fulfilled. I wanted to fulfil my commitment but it’s time for me to move on, Aikman alleged to have said in his parting statement.

The 64-year-old had a contract with the Pakistan team until 2026 after being appointed in 2021.

PHF was aware that Siegfried Aikman was not paid in almost 12 months but could not release his salary due to its ongoing battle with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

PSB’s four-member appointed committee to look matters into PHF had recommended a caretaker setup before fresh elections which did not sit well with the governing body of Pakistan’s hockey.

In response, PSB has allegedly frozen all monetary support to PHF which has not only caused a delay in salaries for its employees and players but threatened Pakistan’s participation in the international events.

Among all the turmoil PHF cannot afford a legal battle with its former coach so a swift arrangement of his fees somehow is the only solution left.