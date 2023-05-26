Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is allegedly demanding monetary compensation from Major League Cricket (MLC) to release contracted players for the tournament.

MLC, which kicks off its inaugural season in July, reportedly approached several Pakistan internationals for taking part in the tournament.

The only hitch in that plan is PCB who is reportedly demanding 25,000$ per player for issuance of an NOC.

MLC, which is reportedly operating with a budget of 120 million $, is said to be mulling the offer.

Several Pakistani players are already taking part in the tournament but those selected players do not have contracts with their home cricketing board.

PCB demanding compensation from MLC for releasing players seems to be an out-of-character move, seeing how they recently announced that players will be allowed to take part in the UAE’s ILT20.

MLC is looking to capitalise financially on a major franchise cricket boom around the globe. A strong presence of ex-pats also gives them a chance of hosting a successful tournament.

The six-team event will last for three weeks beginning on July 12th and ending on July 30th. Almost all the teams are owned by Indian conglomerates highlighting their growing control over franchise cricket around the world.

Pakistan’s high-profile players remain in demand for league cricket around the world.