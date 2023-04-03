Shadab Khan may be done as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Cricket team with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly mulling his future in the post.

The 24-year-old failed to lead his young side to victory against Afghanistan in his first assignment in the leadership role which may have exacerbated the process even more. Allegedly, his comments following their loss regarding the importance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have also not gone down well with the governing body of cricket in Pakistan.

Despite the odds being stacked against him in an inexperienced squad and a very potent Afghanistan team, the bowling all-rounder had a decent outing as a player during the three-match series.

He finished as the third-highest scorer with 72 runs and the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the series.

But many in the decision-making body were reportedly left unimpressed about how he marshalled his troops which may force a change of plans.

PCB is reportedly considering several names to take over as Pakistan’s vice-captain in place of Shadab Khan.

Imad Wasim, Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi are all reportedly an option with the left-arm fast bowler the likeliest candidate up next.

Imad and Shan’s place in the squad is not guaranteed which makes them unlikely for the post but Shaheen is making noise for all the right reasons.

The 22-year-old just led Lahore Qalandars to its second consecutive PSL title with his decisions at crucial junctures proving critical for their success.

PCB is set to announce the squad for the New Zealand series soon which should clear the air regarding this matter as well.