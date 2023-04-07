Is Pakistani hit drama ‘Tere Bin’ a rip-off of an Indian serial?

KARACHI – Pakistani TV drama Tere Bin wooed a large audience as its attractive storyline and the star-studded cast won hearts; and after trending for weeks, the soap opera finally ends.

As Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the cast of hit drama, were trending on social media platforms, the plot of its last episode alarmed viewers as it shared an eerie resemblance with the Indian soap opera Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, which aired back in 2013.

Despite raking accolades, Tere Bin faced legal trouble while critics called it s a rip-off of existing projects.

Amid online trends, a clip of the drama started doing rounds. In the clip, Yumna attempted to jump off from the terrace scene while fans compare it with Indian soap opera in which Drashti Dhami jumped from the terrace but was saved by Vivian Dsena.

I probably won't be able to sleep if i don't put this here 😭 RK says hiiii Murtasim 👋 Rishbala 🤝 Meerasim#TereBin #Rishbala #Meerasim #MadhubalaEkIshqEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/bpFR8sKe39 — 💫𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒍𝒚 (@x_babybird_x) April 5, 2023

Twitterati were quick to notice the copied script as they compared it with original scene and raised questions over the plagiarism.