LAHORE – Short video streaming platform TikTok remained most popular across social media as it becomes a significant platform for content creation, entertainment, and social interaction, however in Pakistan, the famous app with millions of users is facing issues for quite some time.

As Pakistanis are making a good livelihood from the app, another petition has been filed in Lahore High Court, seeking a ban on TikTok.

The petition filed by citizens stated that the platform remained involved in the dissemination of inappropriate content on the social platform, saying it has a negative influence on young people.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) , and the government are named as respondents as petitioners flagged a drastic increase of inappropriate content online, which is contributing to damaging moral values.

It also mentioned that several people lost their lives in the craze of raking views.

Citing bans on Chinese-owned app in parts of the world, the petitioner said it invokes Article 5 of the Constitution.

TikTok has been banned at least four times as authorities banned the app over its obscene and immoral content. PTA also issued several notices over the moderation of unlawful online content.

TikTok has however removed millions of videos due to adult content over the years.