Is Oic still in business?

Khalid Saleem

Would the perspicacious reader vouch that as an organisation the OIC is still in business? At the very least, it is apparent that mention of this Islamic forum has disappeared from the front pages. A look over the shoulder reveals that a host of unhappy developments have taken place in the past few years, most of them affecting the Muslim World. The OIC appears to have gone into a stupor of sorts, as if it does not exist or – even worse – does not care.

Take the wanton killings in Muslim lands over the past few years. Or then the large scale violation of human rights in Muslim territories under occupation. Need one mention the wanton cruelty of the Indian security forces against the hapless protesting youth of IHK? (For the umpteenth time, the OIC team was refused visa by the Indian government). Or, to be a bit mundane, what about the poverty and economic deprivation of large segments of the Ummah, given that a small minority is wallowing in petro-dollars? The Muslim world is today in a state of sixes and sevens. Yet, one does not hear a squeak out of the Organisation that prides itself as being the champion of the aspirations of the Muslims around the world!

One of the banes of the OIC – an Organisation comprising some fifty-seven Muslim states – is its Charter in general and the Rules of Business in particular. At no place in the Charter or the Rules of Business is there mention of implementation or even the follow-up of its resolutions and/or decisions. Most decisions that are arrived at by consensus are subsequently ‘lost in implementation’. A fundamental error committed by most Member States is to believe that the Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers is a sort of mini-UN General Assembly. The governments, thereby, abandon the ICFM to the mercy of their so-called “UN experts”, whose main interest lies more in listening to their own voices than protecting the interests of the Muslim World.

What policy-makers in Muslim lands fail to realise is that the UN General Assembly is intended to be no more than a talk shop – a fact that is taken advantage of by the mafia of diplomatists of the multilateral genre to add luster to their individual reputations. Most resolutions adopted by the World Body (barring the few sponsored by the major powers) are intended merely to adorn the front pages of local newspapers of the countries of origin of the diplomats who table them. These resolutions and the eloquent speeches represent mere window-dressing, meant essentially for the benefit of the domestic media. Regrettably, the same scenario is evident in the Conferences of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC as well as in most Islamic Summit Conferences.

What makes matters worse is the fact that these are not normal times, particularly in so far as the Muslim World is concerned. The Muslim World (Ummah?) is living through a daunting period of tribulations and crises. What a pity then that, far from realizing the gravity of the state of affairs, the OIC appears to be content with playing ducks and drakes with local and regional issues that have long lost their relevance. The issues of life and death that face the Muslim World today are being conveniently brushed under the proverbial rug.

It is time that the Member States of the OIC realised that mere adoption of innocuous resolutions in ICFMs does in no way absolve them of their responsibilities towards the Ummah? After all, Man does not live by resolutions alone. Actions speak louder than words, be they spread over endless sheets of parchment.

The brave talk of revitalising the OIC some years back did generate a wave of hope of a kind. Ministrations of the Committee of “Pre-eminent Persons” raised expectations even higher. Nothing tangible came out of the exercise. They did make recommendations some of which were eventually adopted. But this was in the nature of mere cosmetic changes. What the OIC needs is not a superficial emollient, but rather drastic surgery. The ‘pre-eminent persons’ could have delivered only if they had showed the courage to recommend and carry out surgery of drastic proportions. This they evidently failed to do. Short of this, any cursory embellishments would merely scratch the surface, if that.

Nearer home, the “role” of the OIC vis-à-vis the sorry plight of the people of Jammu and Kashmir leaves a lot to be desired. An innocuous resolution, added to a wishy-washy ‘Contact Group’, is all that the OIC can conjure out of its fancy hat. Neither is of much consequence. Much has been made of the fact that the OIC Secretary General nominates a “Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir”. During each meeting of the “Contact Group on Kashmir” it is dutifully given out that India has once again refused permission for the Special Representative to visit IHK and there the matter rests. The Special Representative on J&K is invariably a nondescript official with no clout whatsoever. No prizes for guessing why India has conveniently got away with its negative attitude for so long!

The lackadaisical attitude adopted by the OIC in the face of such challenges as the US-led incursions into Afghanistan and Iraq had left a bad taste in the mouth. On a wider canvas, one cannot help but look askance at the total lack of concern on the part of the OIC in the face of the widespread campaign of vilification against Muslims and Islam. The fact remains that, in the absence of a common and coordinated response by the OIC, powers-that-be feel free to pick on Muslim states one by one with impunity. The OIC has a lot to answer for!

— The writer is a former ambassador and former assistant secretary general of OIC.

