Is Moscow readjusting priorities in Syria?

Imran Khalid

IT seems, though temporarily, a humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib has been staved off after the joint announcement about the creation of a demilitarised buffer zone there by the presidents of Russia and Turkey last week. The announcement by President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who stand on opposite sides in Syria’s civil war, is certainly a welcome development that is likely to at least delay what had been predicted to be a bloody assault on Idlib by the forces and allies of President Bashar al-Assad, including Russia and Iran. For the last several months, fears of a looming bloodshed in Idlib have been building as a triumphant – and visibly arrogant – Bashar al-Assad, once practically written off by the Western powers as a deadwood, has regained most of the territories in Syria and geared up for a final military push to terminally uproot his armed detractors. Ever since what started as a peaceful uprising against Assad’s blatantly autocratic rule, Syria has been embroiled into a horrific civil war that, marked by chemical attacks and allegations of war crimes, has so far claimed hundreds of thousands lives and displaced half the population.

In recent weeks, the Russian air force has stepped up its bombing of the rebel-held Idlib province in Syria’s northwest, as Assad reinforces ground troops on its edges. There is growing concern that the re-conquest of Idlib will trigger still more avoidable suffering for 3 million Syrians, most of them civilians, who are trapped in the rural, mountainous topography of Idlib with nowhere to go. The agreement for the establishment of demilitarised buffer zone – about nine to 12 miles wide by Oct. 15 to separate Syrian forces loyal to Assad and those of his opponents – has added a new twist to the whole saga. Sources close to Putin have further added that all heavy weapons and “radical militants,” including the fighters with the affiliate of Al Qaeda in Syria, formerly known as Al Nusra, must “be withdrawn” from the demilitarised area by Oct 10. There are many pricking questions being asked why Moscow has endorsed such an agreement when the Assad forces were about to completely annihilate his opponents after cleansing their last hideout in Idlib.

One assumption is that Russia had assented to the idea of a demilitarised zone to demonstrate to the Western capitals and others warning against Assad’s military assault on the assertion that the rebels do not want a peaceful settlement and must therefore be removed by force. Asked by reporters in Sochi whether Syria had consented to the agreement between Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan, Russia’s defense minister, Sergei K. Shoigu, said cryptically: “There would be no new military operation against Idlib by Syrian forces and their allies.” He did not divulge whether this was just a respite or an indefinite suspension of the long-anticipated offensive, but speculations are rife that all the parties want a status quo for the time being. All the stakeholder are actually re-aligning their respective positions before entering into the next and decisive phase of civil war in Syria. Russia has fully backed Assad at almost every stage of the conflict in Syria. For quite some time, Western diplomats and humanitarians had been pleading with Vladimir Putin to use his supposed influence over Assad to avoid a disaster in Idlib. Though it is too early to assume that Putin has listened to these pleas, however, it is clear that he has swotted his strategic plan in the light of emerging geo-political realities there.

Support to Assad is perhaps a low risk, high-return investment for Vladimir Putin, who has been desperately trying to carve a role for Moscow in the Middle East affairs for quite long. Assad is inordinately dependent on Russia to provide for everything—bombs, airplanes, missiles, manpower or political cover at the United Nations. In return, Assad has provided an opportunity to Putin to raised Russia’s military silhouette in the Middle East, granting secure, long-term basing rights. Though It is still unclear what precisely Russia gains by creation of the demilitarised zone, which essentially would be a buffer separating Assad’s armed opponents from Syrian forces and their allies. While the zone could ebb the threat of attacks on Russian military positions near Idlib, it apparently only defers a bloody collision. But in delaying an assault on Idlib, Russia is looking ahead to gain time to present Bashar al-Assad to the world as the war’s winner who should be supported as he starts rebuilding his country.

Putin has very smartly frustrated Washington’s long-term plans in the region. At times displeased with Assad’s recalcitrance, the Russians are little uneasy with him but they don’t have any other alternative available to bank on in Syria. With an eye on the emerging re-alignment of power brokerage, Putin may urge Assad to show more restraints in the coming days. At the same time, Putin wants Recep Erdogan, who is already at loggerheads with Trump over a number of contentious issues, to play a positive role in the reconstruction and rebuilding of Syria once the civil war is over. If Assad goes ahead with his much touted scorched-earth offensive in Idlib, Turkey, which shares a long border with the country and hosts more than 3 million Syrian refugees, will be left with only ugly options: invade to stop the bloodshed, open its borders to another million or more refugees, or appear complicit in a major massacre – very dreadful scenario for Ankara as well as other stakeholders. Moscow has been ‘investing’ in the Syrian imbroglio for the last several years and seems to be re-adjusting its priorities there by encouraging the creation of a demilitarised zone.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Karachi.

