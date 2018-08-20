Recently an American couple that was out to see the world on their bicycles became a target of terrorists. Hailing from Washington, Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan had left their corporate carrier back home to venture out into the world on their bicycles with a message to prove that the world is still filled with love. However the duo’s journey came to a catastrophic end after they got stabbed to death in the IS-influenced Tajikistan.
The two had entered the country that is known to be under terror threat sharing a border with IS-controlled areas of Afghanistan, and had been knocked against a car with five men in it who had later stabbed them along with two other cyclists. As a human being I strongly condemn this action and government there should take action against these killers as soon as possible.
AYAZ BALOCH
Via email
IS kills cycling couple
Recently an American couple that was out to see the world on their bicycles became a target of terrorists. Hailing from Washington, Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan had left their corporate carrier back home to venture out into the world on their bicycles with a message to prove that the world is still filled with love. However the duo’s journey came to a catastrophic end after they got stabbed to death in the IS-influenced Tajikistan.