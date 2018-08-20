IS kills cycling couple

Recently an American couple that was out to see the world on their bicycles became a target of terrorists. Hailing from Washington, Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan had left their corporate carrier back home to venture out into the world on their bicycles with a message to prove that the world is still filled with love. However the duo’s journey came to a catastrophic end after they got stabbed to death in the IS-influenced Tajikistan.

The two had entered the country that is known to be under terror threat sharing a border with IS-controlled areas of Afghanistan, and had been knocked against a car with five men in it who had later stabbed them along with two other cyclists. As a human being I strongly condemn this action and government there should take action against these killers as soon as possible.

AYAZ BALOCH

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp