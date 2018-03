IS kills 36 Syria troops in surprise attack

Beirut

A monitor said Tuesday three dozen pro-government fighters were killed in a district of Syria’s capital as Islamic State jihadists took control of it in a surprise nighttime attack.

There was no immediate comment from the government on the report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which could not provide casualty figures for the jihadists.

“IS took full control of Qadam, and 36 government troops and loyalist fighters have been killed,” the Britain-based monitoring group said.

Dozens more were wounded or captured, or are still missing in action, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said. IS launched the attack from positions it holds in the adjacent Hajar al-Aswad district, Abdel Rahman told AFP.

“Regime forces are bringing reinforcements to the area around Qadam to try to retake it,” he said. Qadam lies in a southern part of Damascus — AFP