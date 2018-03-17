Certainly! At present Uncle Sam is on top of list in admiring his beloved terrorist party of India – Bharatiya Junta Party. What, BJP, was/is doing to degrade renowned leaders of other nations – pulled down statue of Vladimir Lenin in Tripura, India. Who does not know that BJP was dancing along-with USSR during 70’s? And, historians know well that Lenin was a revolutionary politician and a political theorist. He was considered as one of the tallest leaders of the world. To give such disgrace to a known personality is certainly called: terrorism, illogical, and even, nonsense act de facto! So called ‘Secular-India’ demolished Babri Mosque; raided on Golden Temple; banned she-cow slaughtering and, also, planning for doing so, for he-cow; atrocity on Kashmiris, tussle with China, involvement in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Burma also!!

Former, Indian Home Minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde, said on January 20, 2013 that, training camps working under – RSS and BJP – are promoting Hindu terrorism around the world. He also confirmed that, these parties were behind: blasts of Samjhauta Express, Maccca Masjid and Malegaon. Ex-Indian Army Chief, Gen. V.K. Sing confessed in September 2013 that he personally founded Technical Services Division to operate terrorism inside Pakistan like – TTP – and the likes! No argument! It is a noticeable note for admirer of Indian policies and, sure, will receive the same disgrace from Modi’s terrorist party ‘BJP’ in future. So, it is appropriate time for the world to take care of Indian terrorism, atrocities and nonsense acts. And, also, world is compelled to ask, Uncle Sam, is it not terrorism??

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

