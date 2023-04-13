A new football stadium may be about to grace the Islamabad Capital Territory scenery after getting approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The plan for the stadium was reportedly approved by CDA’s Chairman Captain (Retd) Noor ul Amin Mengal who chaired a sixth board meeting this year at the CDA headquarters. Several projects were approved during the meeting including one concerning the construction of a new state-of-the-art footballing facility in the capital city.

Reportedly the body is already eyeing two sites measuring 20 acres each for construction, one located near the Motorway (MI) and the other near Kuri.

Despite Pakistan being a cricket-mad nation, football remains one of the most followed sports here. Islamabad contributes major talent to the football scene around the country so another stadium in the capital makes sense on all fronts.

If the project goes through, it should help encourage even more youth to take up the game as the country slowly builds back its brand in the international circuits following its exile.

This is not the first time that a new sporting venue has been approved for construction in the capital city.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and CDA have been trying to build a new international standard cricketing facility in the territory since 2012 but have faced hurdles every step of the way thus far.