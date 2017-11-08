Is Gwadar developing?

Due to the CPEC, Gwadar is known as an international city across the world and people are just aware about its development. But we cannot imagine that how many problems are occurring in Gwadar. The poor are suffering from water shortage which is the basic need of the people. And on the recent visit to Gwadar, I saw three small children at the age of 7 to 8 years, begging just for three times of food. We cannot provide water to the citizens of Gwadar and we cannot give food to small children then how can we say that Gwadar is developing. Maybe for the politicians and rich people it is developing but poor will remain same as he was three decades ago. Everyone is aware that the people of Gwadar are suffering from water shortage but we only know how to blame others but never work for the people of Gwadar. The problems of Gwadar can be solved in just a few months but the politicians are just interested of CPEC otherwise they have left the poor people to die. I request the Chief Minister of Balochistan to provide the basic facilities to the people of Gwadar and make Gwadar a developed city for the poor as well.

SANA JAN

Turbat

