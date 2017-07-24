IS emergence in Afghanistan

Aymen Ijaz

THE so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) is a militant organisation which is successor to Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) and is involved in terrorist activities in Iraq, Syria Middle East and other regions of Europe, Africa, South and South East Asia. Afghanistan’s political instability, poor economy and weak security apparatus has provided breeding grounds for IS to establish its foothold in Afghanistan. Since 2014, IS has taken advantage of security vacuum in Afghanistan and has gained grounds in Afghanistan especially in the Nangarhar Province and also along the Afghanistan and Pakistan border.

The branch of the IS active in Afghanistan calls itself as the IS of Khorasan province (ISKP). The IS in Afghanistan was formed by former Taliban defectors and other local factions who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. IS differs from Taliban in their ideology, mode of strategy and area of influence, etc. IS is considered as an outside force in Afghanistan because of its lack of respect for Afghan history and its policy of extreme brutality with the local people in Afghanistan. US General John Nicholas, the top commander of US and NATO troops estimates that between 1,000 and 1,500 IS fighters are in Afghanistan and the number has been cut in half, from an estimated 3,000 by military operations over the past year or so. (BBC- Feb 2017).

According to the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation (ICSR) Report, there are six main categories of IS’s sources of income or funding that include: taxation and fees, natural resources, kidnapping, antiquities, foreign donations, lootings, confiscations and fines. Although IS in Afghanistan mainly relies on its IS-Central in the Middle East for large financial and personnel assistance, however, the Russian Federal Drug Control Service (FSKN 2015) has estimated that IS makes up to $ 1 billion annually by the Afghan heroin trafficked through its territory. Therefore, IS has a potential to capitalise on the lucrative production of opium in the Nangarhar province to generate enough revenue to help Is survive, operate and to establish bases in Afghanistan.

The emergence of Is in Afghanistan can pose serious implications for the regional security. There is possibility of an increase in the sporadic terrorist attacks across the region. This would lead to an increase in chaos and mistrust among South Asian states. There would be spread of Salafism under Jihadi Narrative to establish an Islamic caliphate which is contrary to Islamic pacifist traditions and values. The radicalisation of youth through media sources and cyber tools would help IS to recruit more young and educated people in the group.

There are more chances of allegiance of many jihadi fractured and rebel groups with the IS, which would rebrand themselves for financial and personnel patronage and could be used to execute terrorist attacks in the region. The overtly sectarian outlook of IS and its anti-Shia mindset would result in an increase in the sectarian violence in the region. The presence of IS in Afghanistan could have spillover effect in Pakistan due to cross-border infiltration and poor border management from Afghan side and might strain Pakistan and Afghanistan relations in the future.

IS is an extremist militant organisation that poses a security threat not only to Afghanistan’s peace and stability but also to the entire region. In order to tackle IS in Afghanistan, the Afghan Government and UN Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan have already authorised the US troops to target IS in Afghanistan and have launched several military operations in collaboration with the Afghan National Defence and Security Force (ANDSF) against it. However, there is an urgent need that the Afghan National Government should overcome its internal divisions and improve the capacity of its security forces to fight the threat of IS in Afghanistan. The reconciliation with the Taliban could also help Afghan government to counter IS presence in Afghanistan as both consider it as a mutual threat to Islam and state.

Beside this, measures should be taken at regional level as well. The regional countries should establish a regional framework to devise counter strategies to handle IS. The regional platform of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under its Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RAT) could also provide a better opportunity to deal with the threat of IS in the region. Countering IS in Afghanistan is a long term effort that requires a comprehensive political and military strategy to eliminate the threat of IS in Afghanistan and to ensure regional peace and beyond.

— The writer is Assistant Research Officer at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email:research.pak@gmail.com

Related