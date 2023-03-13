Is earning from ToshaKhana gifts permissible in Islam?

Toshakhana, the state gifts depository, has opened a new Pandora box in the country’s politics as the federal government has released the record from 2002 to 2023 public by uploading it on the official website of the Cabinet Division.

The recipients of the luxury gifts include the country’s former top executives including Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, former prime ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan.

As the matter becomes the talk of the town, Lahore’s Jamia Naeemia issued a Fatwa, the interpretation on a point of Islamic law given by a qualified legal scholars including Dr. Raghib Hussain Naimi, Mufti Imran Hanafi, Mufti Nadeem Qamar, and Mufti Arif Hussain.

The top scholars in their fatwa maintained that it is not permissible to take gifts from state depository at a lower price. Quoting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the scholars said such practices were restricted for people holding an official position.

In the Fatwa, Jamia Naeemia scholars maintained that gifts of ToshaKhana belong to the masses, and so they should be spent for public welfare. It further linked taking such gifts at a little price with the betrayal of trust and against Islamic teachings.

The scholars also called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to play a role in tweaking the controversial law.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division. The department has been in the news in recent months in light of proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for not sharing details of gifts.