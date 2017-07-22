Is dynastic politics over ?

Ghazanfar A Garewal

THIRTEEN months from now on, the general elections will be held in Pakistan. To that day, Nawaz Sharif will be the one who would have served the country in the capacity of prime minister three times. It is no mean feat. It is no small achievement either. A leader would take pride in it; his successors will thrive on his legacy. Three tenures build the foundation strong enough for Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to thrive for years to come. But Panama Case has brought the ruling party to the crossroads. A critical moment has fallen on Nawaz Sharif, which is an opportunity to strengthen the party and think beyond the dynastic politics.

From the very first day of its third term in the parliament, PML (N) has been on a roller-coaster ride. Yet, they managed to survive the politics of sit-ins and all other tactics of the opposition until now when the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JTI) left it struck hard. JIT, came up with its investigation findings which has too less to prove. Except stirring questions and raising doubts, it does not provide the court with the sufficient evidence to convict. It doesn’t even fulfil the criteria of the Qanoon-e-Shahadat Order. JIT, in its sense, is a set of recommendations. The most significant of the all is filing a reference against the PM and his three elder children for having assets beyond means. If accepted by the Supreme Court, this recommendation directly implicates the PM. If it happens, the PM has to go into appeal.

Analyzing the gravity of the situation, he decided to go for a legal combat. PML (N) and Ishaq Dar filed objections in the court. The Supreme Court began hearing the case today under a three-member apex bench, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Sheikh Azmat Saeed, and Justice Ijazul Hassan. Now there emerge two scenarios: First, the decision of the Supreme Court goes against the PM; second, he wins the case. In the case he wins, there is nothing to be worried about of course.

But, in the first scenario, he will be having two options. To choose his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, or his wife, Kalsum Nawaz. If he does so, the party may have a possible split. There are rumors that Chaudhry Nisar is not on the same page with Nawaz Sharif on this matter. Besides rumors, it will be a wise decision to pick a stalwart of the party, if it becomes necessary. Pakistan is a country where dynastic politics has become a norm. It has become the staple of its domestic politics. But there comes a time when party politics emerges as an only option to survival. Such moment has fallen upon PML (N) and its founders.

It seems to be the decisive moment. This question has loomed large in the upper echelons of PML (N). It may happen that the party steers through the storm it is facing now but resentments at times like these do not bode well for the allegiances in the future. The political differences within the party after the 1997 general elections lead to the creation of a new party, PML (Q). Major dissident of the party, Shujat Hussain, clamored for a military coup. The advantage of this unfortunate split was taken by a military dictator, Pervez Musharraf, who derailed the democratic process. Had those resentments quelled, not only the party split but also the coup would have been avoided. Let’s suppose the apex court disqualifies the PM, even then PML (N) doesn’t get affected much because the real trial will be in the court of Pakistani populaces. In the rural areas, a common man doesn’t know much about Panama and JIT. In the urban areas, too, the case has excited the Twitterati more than others. The assumption that PML (N) would be completely discredited by the voters just because of Panama is a matter of insufficient insight into Pakistan’s domestic politics.

Bravery is appreciable in many situations but wisdom is advisable in all conditions. Such are the circumstances Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is facing nowadays. Brave it is that Nawaz Sharif decided to put up a fight but wise it is to put the family before the party. Whether JIT findings have put the future of PML (N) in jeopardy for one and all is debatable. But it indeed has put the dynastic politics in jeopardy. The success of PML (N) in the next election is contingent upon its decision to choose between the party and the family. For long term success, party politics must thrive rather than dynastic politics.

