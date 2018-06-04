Is driving jeeps over protesters new SOP: Omar

Jammu

National Conference working president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has queried Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to explain if driving jeeps over protesters was the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of her government.

“Earlier they tied people to the fronts of jeeps & paraded them around villages to deter protestors now they just drive their jeeps right over protestors. Is this your new SOP @MehboobaMufti sahiba? Ceasefire means no guns so use jeeps?” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

He was reacting to the pictures of youth being run over by a CRPF vehicle during protests in downtown Srinagar.

Kaiser Ahmed, 21, was ploughed down by the Central Reserve Police Force vehicle in the old city area of Nowhatta during protests on Friday.—KT