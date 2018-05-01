IS bombings in Afghanistan leave 36 dead

9 journalists, 11 seminary children among killed; Intelligence services HQ targetted

Kabul/Kandahar/Islamabad

At least 36 people including nine journalists were killed in two coordinated suicide bombing in Kabul and later a bomb explosion in Kandahar on Monday.

In Kabul twin bombing by the Islamic State group which hit central city on Monday morning, killed 25 people, including nine Afghan journalists, officials said.

An AFP photographer, a cameraman for the local Tolo TV station and several reporters for the Afghan branch of Radio Free Europe were among the fatalities, police said.

More than sixty people were wounded in the three attacks, according to Kabul police spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzai, who also said four policemen were among those killed.

The attack was the latest in a relentless string of deadly large-scale bombings and assaults that have struck Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan so far this year. And even as the Afghan capital reeled from Monday’s assault, a suicide car bombing a few hours later in the southern province of Kandahar killed 11 children, a police spokesman said. Eight Romanian NATO soldiers were wounded in that bombing.

In a statement posted on an IS-affiliated website, the Islamic State group said two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the Kabul bombings, targeting the headquarters of the “renegade” Afghan intelligence services.

The blasts took place in the central Shash Darak area, home to NATO headquarters and a number of embassies and foreign offices — as well as the Afghan intelligence service.

Stanekzai, the police spokesman, said the first suicide bomber was on a motor bike while the second explosion meant to hit those scrambling to get to the scene to help the victims of the first blast.

The second attacker was on foot, in a crowd of reporters rushing to the site of the first attack, pretending to be one of the media, the spokesman said. The bomber then detonated his explosives while still among the reporters, Stanekzai said, intentionally targeting journalists.

Agence France-Presse said the news agency’s chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed. AFP said Marai died in a blast that struck journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier attack.

A BBC reporter was also killed in Afghanistan, the broadcaster said, hours after twin blasts in Kabul marked the deadliest day for journalists in the war-torn country since the Taliban’s fall in 2001.

“It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah following an attack earlier today,” BBC World Service director Jamie Angus said in a statement.

The attack took place in the restive eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan.

It came after two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul in the morning.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said along with the nine journalists killed, six were wounded. However, Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official with the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee, said five journalists wounded.

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday condemned the three suicide attacks in Afghan capital of Kabul and Kadahar, which killed 36 people and wounded around 60 others.

“We are distressed and grieved at the loss of precious human lives. We express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray to Almighty Allah for early recovery of the injured,” the statement read.

“The Government and people of Pakistan express their support and solidarity with their Afghan brethren in this hour of grief. We are confident that the resolve of brave Afghan people to defeat terrorism cannot be weakened by such cowardly attacks.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and resolves to fight this menace till its elimination,” the statement added..—AFP