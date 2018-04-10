Is Bolton up to take on Pakistan?

Washington

John Bolton has become President Donald Trump’s third National Security Advisor.

Media coverage of the appointment has thus far largely focused on Ambassador Bolton’s outspoken, hawkish record on Iran and North Korea and their rogue nuclear weapons programs.

As challenging as those portfolios are, they could eventually be eclipsed by America’s fast-deteriorating relationship with Pakistan and the war effort in neighbouring Afghanistan. Bolton has assumed office at a highly volatile juncture in U.S.-Pakistan relations.

President Trump has broken sharply from past policy, adopting a decidedly more muscular and punitive approach toward Islamabad. While long overdue, the course correction carries real risks.