Is Aiman Khan expecting her second child?

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Aiman Khan sparked pregnancy rumors after she appeared at recent TV programme.

Ishq Tamasha’s star started the speculations that she might be pregnant with her second child with actor Muneeb Butt. Rumors were rife when the 24-year-old makes a guest appearance in ‘Home Chefs with AAN.’ Fans were quick enough to notice that she put on some weight which many linked with ‘speculated pregnancy’.

Amid the speculations, Khan remained tight-lipped about the rumors and her husband Muneeb Butt has also not commented on the matter.

Social media reactions

The Lollywood star entered showbiz at a tender age along with her twin sister Minal Khan and she has several hit dramas under belt.

Some of her noted work includes Meri Beti, Mann Ke Moti, Mann Mayal, Hari Hari Churiyaan, Ishq Tamasha, Bay Dardi, and Baandi.

She tied the knot with Muneeb Butt five years back and the couple has a adorable daughter Amal Muneeb.