Sajal was asked the question in an interview with BizAsia about Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir and her reply has made air thick with rumors that Pakistani diva might be dating Mir. The reporter asked, “What does Ahad mean to you?” Her reply, ““He’s very special to me, you want me to say something else?” she said in response with a laugh. “Abhi kay liyan itna hi sahe hai (This is enough for now),”stated Sajal.

Share on: WhatsApp