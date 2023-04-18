Is actor Saeeda Imtiaz alive or dead? Here’s what we know

KARACHI – Celebrity death stories are greatly exaggerated and such is the case with Pakistani actor Saeeda Imtiaz who, according to a social media post passed away, but industry insiders claim something else.

As the social media post about the sudden demise of the former Tamasha contestant upset netizens, people who claim to be aware of the development called them untrue. Several media publications quoting Saeeda’s acquaintances suggest that the actor is alive and doing well.

Amid the condolences, Saeeda’s manager refuted the death rumors, saying she is in Lahore and in good health. He also warned of legal action against hackers who allegedly shared false news.

Earlier in the day, actor Saim Ali debunked the claims as he shared a picture with the actor, saying ‘Alhamdulillah, my friend is perfectly fine and it was fake news.’

It all started with an announcement made on her Instagram handle, which has allegedly been hacked.

Born in the UAE and raised in the US, Saeeda debuted with, The Making of a Legend, a movie in which she played the role of Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith. She then rose to fame and raked accolades for her roles in Wajood, Thori Setting Thora Pyar, and Raasta.

Earlier, she participated in the famous Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar, where she remained under the spotlight.