Irum Shopping Mall raided for electricity theft

Staff Reporter

K-Electric (KE) and LEAs raided Irum Shopping Mall in North Nazimabad to remove network of illegal electricity “kundas” being used to steal electricity. KE teams were seen pulling down the kunda wires from the roof of the building.

The Mall has dues of over PKR 5.6 Million and notices to the management have been served. These raids are part of a massive crackdown underway in the city along with LEAs. Per K-Electric spokesperson, “KE will continue to intensify such drives against defaulters and power thieves, violators can be subject to disconnection along with prosecution that can lead to penalty as high as PKR 6m and imprisonment of up to 7 years.

Share on: WhatsApp