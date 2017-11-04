IRSA warns of looming water crisis

CHAIRMAN Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sher Zaman Khan has presented a doomsday scenario as far as emerging water crisis is concerned and warned government of serious consequences if water reservoirs were not built timely. Briefing participants of the Senate Forum for Policy Research, he revealed that the country dumps water worth $22 billion into the sea every year mainly because of lack of storage capacity and poor conservation practices.

The warning of the Chairman must be taken seriously as he is the most relevant expert on the subject and his views are invariably based on background information and data analysis. He has rightly pointed out that if dams are not constructed on a war footing, in the near future Pakistan will not be able to produce major crops like wheat, rice, sugarcane, cotton and maize due to acute water shortage. Already, IRSA has intimated provinces that they would get 36% less water during Rabi crop season and the scenario is likely to aggravate in times to come because of changing weather pattern and longer dry spells. Not to speak of irrigation water, there are apprehensions that major urban centres would face crippling crisis of drinking water and water for daily use. Less availability of irrigation water means less agricultural produce, which in turn means a setback to gains in self-sufficiency in food-grain and loss of exports. Country’s exports are heavily dependent on agriculture and loss of cotton, rice and wheat crops would seriously jeopardise the export sector. There are reports that the existing water reservoirs of Mangla and Tarbela have lost 12% of their capacity due to heavy silt that continues to accumulate every year. There is, therefore, urgent need for building new water reservoirs to increase the storage capacity to take care of growing needs of the agriculture sector as well as to help address the problem of electricity shortages. Hydel power generation is thought to be the cheapest option and decrease in hydel share would also mean increase in overall power tariff. Unfortunately, we have politicised the issue of building new reservoirs because of myopic and self-centred politics and as a consequence long-term economic interests are being compromised. Similarly, there was consensus on some major water reservoirs but practical work could not be initiated because of paucity of resources and government inability to effectively concentrate on resolution of such issues. It is time we shun politics of polarisation and all concerned focus on real issues and recommendations of IRSA Chief should be on the top of national agenda.

