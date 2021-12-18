IRSA releases 77275 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 77275 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42927cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.28 feet, which was 46.28 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24200 and 45000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1125.30 feet, which was 75.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8452 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58684, 37731 and 28435 cusecs respectively.—APP