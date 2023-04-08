IRSA releases 75,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority on Saturday released 75,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.35 feet and was 36.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,700 cusecs while outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1110.10 feet, which was 60.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.