Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 448,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 540,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.73 feet and was 123.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 285,300 cusecs and 251,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1211.85 feet, which was 161.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 68,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.—APP