Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 346,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 391,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.21 feet and was 119.21 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 152,800 cusecs and 152,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1197.30 feet, which was 147.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 53,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.—APP