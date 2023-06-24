Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 295,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 403,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.03 feet and was 69.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 207,300 cusecs and 149,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1158.70 feet, which was 108.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 61,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.—APP