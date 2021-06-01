IRSA releases 204,600 cusecs water as inflows inch up

Lahore

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 204,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 229,100 cusecs, as there remained some improvement in both inflows and outflows during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam is 1405.09 feet, which is 21.09 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,000 and 75,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam is 1106.75 feet, which is 66.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.—TLTP