IRSA releases 136,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 136,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 118,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.32 feet and was 38.32 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 32,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.95 feet, 71.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 38,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively. —APP