IRSA releases 102,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 102,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1457.37 feet and was 59.37 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,700 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1110.15 feet, 60.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 15,000 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. —APP