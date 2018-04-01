IRSA not giving Sindh its share of water: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Sanghar

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto alleged on Saturday that the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) is not giving Sindh its share of water.

He was addressing a gathering in Khipro tehsil of Sanghar district in Sindh after inaugurating a water project. The PPP chairman said that Sindh is facing a dearth of water. Bilawal said that the centre is carrying out discrimination against Sindh when it comes to water resources.

He said that the PPP pulled the masses out of poverty, adding that the party alleviated 600,000 families in the province. Bilawal said that the PPP is well acquainted with the issues of the masses and has the potential to resolve them.

The PPP chairman claimed that if any work was carried out in the province it was due to his party’s endeavours. He said that his party does the politics for the people and has laid the basis of every successful project in the province.

While indirectly referring to his political opponents, Bilawal said that the party believes in Sufism and ideology. “We need to separate Peeri Mureedi from politics,” he added in the same vein.

Bhutto said PML-N and PTI have wasted five years in their personal fighting.

The project will provide drinking water from Nara Canal to 85 villages of Achro Thar in Sanghar District. Under the project, 56 kilometre long pipeline and 185 km lines have been laid to ensure water supply to 85 villages in the dry desert.CM Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, ministers, PPP MNA from Sanghar Shazia Marri and others were present on the occasion. “Entire country has been suffering from water scarcity since 10 years and Sindh had been the worst affected for both drinking and agriculture water. And during all these years, we have been working on clean water not due to any suo moto.”

“Our party has been carrying out development work in Sindh. We installed 1,700 RO plants and provided benefit to poor masses through Benazir Income Support Program… whatever the uplift work is done in Sindh, it’s performed by PPP,” he claimed.

“I don’t say that everything is hundred percent correct but our hard work and intentions cannot be put to doubt. We know the problems of people and do people’s politics. Only PPP has served Sindh and gave mega projects to the province.”

“They have done nothing for people but mere the politics of allegations,” Bhutto said. The PPP leader claimed that both PML-N and PTI lack vision to serve the masses. “Neither have they any manifesto nor capability for country’s development and prosperity,” he said.