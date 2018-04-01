IRSA not giving due water share to Sindh province, blames Bilawal

SANGHAR : Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the water shortage faced by Sindh province in concerning.

Addressing public gathering in Sanghar on Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was not giving due water share to Sindh which was concerning.

He said that the PPP made extra ordinary efforts for poverty alleviation and the party through its development program alleviated more than 600,000 families of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto alleged the Centre of discriminatory attitude towards Sindh in water resources distribution issue.

He said that the PPP is well acquainted with the issues of the masses and has the potential to resolve them.

The PPP chairman claimed that if any work was carried out in the province it was due to his party’s endeavours.

He said that his party does the politics for the people and has laid the basis of every successful project in the province.

While indirectly referring to his political opponents, Bilawal said that the party believes in Sufism and ideology. “We need to separate Peeri Mureedi from politics,” he added in the same vein.

Orignally published by INP