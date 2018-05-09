IRSA directed to ensure water release for Sindh

Islamabad

Senate Special Committee on Water Scarcity has asked Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to ensure that water is released for distribution to Sindh province as soon as is it is available.

The Committee asked Members Sindh and Punjab to use every possible platform to take the matter of water scarcity and efficient water management with their respective governments, said a press release.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio and was attended among others by Senators Sassui Palijo, ChaudhryTanvir Khan, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, John Kenneth Williams, Muhammad Akram, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Khushbakht Shujaat, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Secretary Climate Change, Chairman IRSA, Director General Metrological Department and other officials.

Members of the Committee agreed that while the Committee will finalise its own recommendations on the matter of acute water shortage in the province of Sindh which has adversely affected sowing of Khareef crop, IRSA should also take the matter up at appropriate forums. The Committee also decided to hear WAPDA in the next meeting.—APP