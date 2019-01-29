Irritable Bowels: Could Gluten Be to Blame?

THE most common diagnosis for people who suffer from unexplained and chronic diarrhea and constipation is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), but many people who are told they have IBS actually may be living with celiac disease, a condition that was once thought to be rare in the United States.

Only relatively recently has it come to light that celiac disease may be a common gastrointestinal problem affecting as many as 1 in 100 people in America. Unfortunately, many of the people suffering from this disease don’t know that they have it or that it could be slowly damaging their intestines and robbing their bodies of important nutrients.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder, and its symptoms are triggered by dietary gluten. Gluten is a protein that is found in grains such as wheat, barley, rye and oats, so most breads, cakes, cookies, crackers and cereals contain gluten. But gluten can also be found in other foods, such as some broths, imitation bacon and seafood, processed meats, marinades, pasta, thickeners and self-basting poultry.

In people with celiac disease, gluten damages the intestinal villi that line the upper part of the small intestine. The villi may be blunted or completely flattened when exposed to dietary gluten, interfering with their ability to absorb the nutrients the body needs.

People suffering from celiac disease may experience a cluster of symptoms that are fairly common in the general population and therefore may be easily dismissed or misdiagnosed. Abdominal pain, bloating, loose stools and constipation are classic symptoms of celiac disease. But not all symptoms of celiac disease are gastrointestinal. Other symptoms include joint pain, canker sores, skin lesions or rash, loss of tooth enamel, anemia, delayed puberty, short stature, arthritis, epilepsy, depression, osteoporosis and fertility problems.

It’s possible to have celiac disease and experience only nongastrointestinal symptoms. And some people with celiac disease may have no obvious symptoms but still may suffer damage to their intestinal villi due to gluten consumption. Given the range of different symptoms, it’s easy to see how celiac disease is often misdiagnosed. Celiac disease is largely underdiagnosed in North America. A Canadian health survey revealed that 46 percent of people with celiac disease were first told their symptoms were due to anemia, 32 percent were told symptoms were due to stress and 24 percent were told symptoms were due to irritable bowel syndrome. In the United States, an adult usually doesn’t receive a diagnosis of celiac disease until 10 years after the onset of symptoms.

Share on: WhatsApp