Irrigation dept recovers over Rs144m abiana

Multan

The irrigation department recovered over Rs 144.5 million water rates (Abiana) from growers during Rabi season 2016-17, khareef 2017. According to Irrigation official sources, teams recovered water rates over Rs 144.5 million from growers in four districts of the Multan zone.

Over Rs 22 million water rate was recovered from Multan, about Rs 19.9 million from Lodhran, over 61 million from Vehari and Rs 40 million from Pak Pattan during the Rabbi season 2016-17 and khareef 2017 from July 2017 to April-2018). Meanwhile, over Rs 1 million water charges (Tawan) were recovered from four districts, including Rs 375,463 from Lodhran, Rs 123,805 from Vehari.—APP