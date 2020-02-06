‘Irresponsible rhetoric’ by India will have regional implications Kashmiris’ struggle ‘destined to succeed’: COAS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Army’s top brass, during a Corps Commanders’ meeting on Thursday, denounced “provocative statements” by the Indian leadership, warning that such “irresponsible rhetoric [will have] implications for the region”.

The Corps Commanders’ meeting was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Corps Commanders agreed that “Pakistan Armed Forces are forces of order and peace and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, whatever the cost”.

Over the past month, India’s political and military leadership have issued multiple controversial statements regarding Pakistan. Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that Indian forces were now capable of making Pakistan “bite the dust” in less than 10 days, during a speech to military personnel. The statement was rebuffed by the Foreign Office as “belligerent rhetoric”.

Before that, India’s army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane was reported to have said that the Indian army will move to claim Azad Jammu and Kashmir if it is given orders in this regard by the parliament. His statement was dismissed by the Pakistan Army’s media wing as “routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil”.

In today’s Corps Commanders’ meeting the military leadership also discussed the geo-strategic environment “with special focus on internal security and situation on borders”. The leadership was briefed on the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasad, which has led to an improved security situation and has placed the country “on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability”, the press release stated.

The forum also discussed the repression of Kashmiris by the Indian forces and the ongoing lockdown of occupied Kashmir. While paying tribute to the residents of the occupied region, Gen Bajwa said: “Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by UN resolutions. Regardless of the ordeal, their just struggle is destined to succeed.” Kashmiris’ justified struggle was “destined to succeed” in spite of ordeal, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.