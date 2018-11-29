Irresponsible play

A good start by Pakistan team for the 1st Test match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. NZ won the toss and elected to bat first. They did not play well and the entire team was out at 153 runs. Pakistani bowlers bowled really well to restrict NZ to 153 runs. When Pakistan came to bat, they also started well their innings but some two quick wickets down on just 27 runs. However, Babar, Asad shafiq and Haris Sohail played really well to secure their team. After some time, the batsmen went low and Pakistan was all out on 227 with a lead of 74 runs. NZ came back for its 2nd innings and on the very first ball, Latham was clean bowled and Pakistan got an early breakthrough.

However, partnership between Nicholls and Watling helped to score more and set target as much as possible. But Pakistani bowlers bowled well and not gave free hand to NZ batsmen to score freely. NZ restricted on 249 runs all out in second innings. Credit goes to Hassan Ali and Yasir Shah as both of the bowlers took five wickets each. All credit goes to NZ bowlers the way they bowled and restricted Pakistan to 171 and Pakistan could not cross the winning line. Pakistan tail Enders did not contribute anything at this crucial moment and scored Zero. This was so embarrassing moment when our players could not perform well and could not chase the target of 176 runs. Management is answerable for all this. Why Captain Sarfraz not performed well in batting?

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp